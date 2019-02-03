Neighborhood Associations: The work of placed-based organizing

As “placed-based organizations,” our Neighborhood Associations play a critical and unique role in the work of the city, county and state. That work even extends to the Park Board, School Board, and independent organizations that work in Minneapolis. Placed-based organizing holds and addresses all livability issues that communities face; development, housing, transportation, crime, health, parks, schools and safety, just to identify the big ones.

Minneapolis is a beautiful and diverse city with neighborhoods full of vibrant, robust cultures. Neighborhood Associations have an opportunity to work closely with those cultures as they build stronger communities that are united in tackling the issues they face.

Funding, structure, and support will be required beyond 2020 to ensure that this unified future exists.

Last month the Camden Community News ran a story highlighting the work of Neighborhood Associations and the City’s plan through Neighborhoods 2020 to address the future of their funding. After that publication, David Rubedor, the Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations, sent an email to Neighborhood Organizations and community stakeholders with the following message:

“I am writing to let you know that the beginning of the 45-day review and comment period will be delayed from the original expected date of January 14. We anticipate having the final framework available by the end of January. Along with reviewing the work group recommendations, staff are working with the City Attorney, Internal Auditor, Division of Race & Equity, Finance and others to ensure a quality product is released. We anticipate the document will be done the last week of January and available by the Community Connections Conference on February 2.”

With the postponement of the Work Group Recommendations going public, the Northside Neighborhood Council (NNC) made a decision to reschedule their Unified Outreach and Engagement Strategy Session for the end of January. The dates for community engagement will now be posted to their Facebook Page (Northside Neighborhood Council), instead of being listed here in Camden News. Posters will be hung at parks and Northside businesses promoting these events, as well as being discussed at established community meetings and gatherings.

Engagement event dates and locations will also be included in your Neighborhood Association email blasts. Not signed up for your neighborhood email? No problem, check the Camden News on pages 8 and 9 for contact info regarding your specific neighborhood.

To keep updated on the Neighborhood 2020 progress and procedures, make sure to visit the city’s website at minneapolismn.gov/ncr. If you have questions or want to be involved in NNC’s engagement strategy, contact Dani Tietjen at danielle@folwell.org.