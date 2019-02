Thanks to an excellent ice-skating weather forecast, all ice rinks and warming houses in the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) system will remain open – weather permitting – through Sunday, February 24 – and that includes the Northside’s Webber Park Pond, Bohanon and North Commons Parks.

Need skates? Warming houses are stocked with donated loaner skates, free for anyone to borrow while visiting. Loaner skates vary by location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Need more info? Check minneapolispark.org/rinks for locations and hours.