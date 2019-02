For the duration of 2019, the Folwell Neighborhood Association (FNA) will have office and storage space, along with outdoor event space, at the Christ English Church building on Lowry and Oliver.

Redeemer Center for Life has contracted with Christ English to provide FNA with this resource. The building is not ADA accessible so officially FNA sponsored events will be hosted with equal outdoor components. (Ex: A listening session or dinner would include opportunities to engage or eat out on the block as well.) This will ensure that all residents can participate in the FNA programming. Outdoor block parties in the parking lot during warmer months will also be a great addition in our ability to connect with residents. The Neighborhood Connectors program plans on utilizing this space for meetings as well as storing and collecting the tools they hand out to the community while door knocking.

FNA board meetings, Neighborhood Night and other established and future programming will continue to be held at Folwell Park. The FNA has a strong relationship with the park and intends to continue building on that work. The opportunity to have space at the Christ English building allows FNA to have a central location for all their files, supplies, and program materials that currently exist in a collection of residents homes and garages. This will streamline the work the FNA is capable of providing the community.

Due to space restrictions FNA will not be able to provide office hours, fax, copy or notary services. However, the Neighborhood Hub offices just down the street continue to be a community resource for those services. FNA has met with the Neighborhood Community and Relations (NCR) department ADA specialist to get final approval to accept this opportunity.

The FNA looks forward to creating ideas and opportunities with the community around how this building can be used as a resource for those who live here. We are excited to have a presence on the other side of the neighborhood and specifically on Lowry Avenue. Do you have any great ideas for how Folwell can use the space? Contact Folwell Staff, Dani at danielle@folwell.org.