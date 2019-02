Sometimes having even the smallest seed of an idea is all it takes to find hope in changing a community. Northside resident Meg Allen has often helped and had a passion for improving her neighborhood and community. She’s always believed and shared that if folks could come together of all ages and diverse backgrounds, and get their hands a little dirty, a community could grow.

Last fall when Meg read about the University of Minnesota’s new Action Seed Learning grants about creating a healthy food system for everyone, she saw a way to possibly bring her “seed” of an idea to life and help create real community change. She quickly got started pulling people together to create a plan and submit a unique heartfelt video application. In the bitterest cold last month, Meg received the exciting word that her Action Learning Seed grant project was accepted and her project will begin this spring!

The U of M Action Seed Learning Fund grant projects were selected and funded using a “shared gifting process.” The application defines the shared gifting process as “unconventional” and “is best understood through direct experience.” Meg said, “It was a lot of fun meeting other great idea makers and reviewing the applications, and being a part of the decision-making process.”

Meg Allen was thrilled to have her project funded, and funded for the full amount of $5,000. She is relying on her list of many partners to grow too! Her list currently includes: University of MN Action Seed Learning, Paula Holden and Amy Beulow, CommonBond Communities, Patsy Parker Growing Green, NAOMI, MN Recovery Connections, Advantage Services, Project Sweetie Pie, youth from City of Minneapolis STEP UP program, Northside Market, Northside Fresh, Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association, videotographer Ryan Brown and MediaScape5.

For more info about how you can help grow community by volunteering and getting involved, contact Meg Allen at 612-599-7957 or mamegallen7@gmail.com.