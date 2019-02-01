100 Black Men Strong at Patrick Henry

For the last five years Patrick Henry High School (PHHS)has hosted 100 Black Men Strong, an event that allows young black males at Henry High the opportunity to connect with black men in the community who are well into their careers or pursuing post-secondary education. This year we are continuing a tradition as we uplift the importance of mentoring and healthy conversations in the black community. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 8. It will be divided into two parts:

Part I. (9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) State Capitol Building

The day will begin at the State Capitol Building where we will have a kick-off in the Rotunda space followed by student lead breakout sessions. With the current state of politics in the United States, it is important for young people to see their role in society and how politics impacts them.

Part II. (noon-2 p.m.) Patrick Henry High School

The second part of the day will bring us back to Henry High in the gym where we will fellowship over lunch and be led in focused conversations that will take place between professionals and students.

Our young black men of PHHS, along with the black male staff at PHHS, invite black men in the community to stand in solidarity with us on Friday, February 8 at the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda and/or at Henry High. Contact Quinton Bonds at 612-668-3200 or Quinton.Bonds@mpls.k12.mn.us.