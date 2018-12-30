Marie Castle to receive 2018 DFL award

The highest honors the DFL State Central Committee (SCC) confers is admission to the DFL Hall of Distinguished Service. To be admitted is to stand side-by-side with some of the most important and consequential figures in both Minnesota and DFL Party History. These individuals embody the spirit of the DFL and set the bar for what it means to be a progressive leader.

Each year, the History Committee may recommend up to four individuals for induction. In discussing this year’s nominations, the Committee considered not only the nominees’ contributions to the party but also the timeliness of their nomination. After much consideration, the History Committee recommended Marie Castle (among three others) for induction into the 2018 DFL Hall of Distinguished Service. The Committee believes Castle represents the very best of the DFL Party and is a fitting addition to the DFL Hall of Distinguished Service.