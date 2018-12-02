Housing growing on the Humboldt Greenway

This article was written by Amy Luesebrink

The new row of porch lights, people walking their dogs in the late afternoon, or strolling down to the new North Market to pick up a few groceries for dinner is just a sign there are lot more new neighbors to Humboldt Ave these days. Just about three years ago, there was a stretch of vacant lots from 49th to 50th Aves., from Humboldt to Dupont Aves. that have now steadily been bought, built, and moved into with the help of Greater Metropolitan Housing Corporation, MyHome Source, and Kinzie Real Estate Group.

This infill development of single-family homes, known as Parkside on Humboldt Greenway, has nearly completed their City-approved project. Of the 65 Parkside on Humboldt Greenway home sites, there are nine remaining to sell! The model is not for sale at this point. Of the 65 homes, 55 homes are sold and 39 homeowners have moved in. Five will be closing before Christmas. Eleven of the homes are under construction that will be move in ready by May 2019. The remaining nine are being constructed as spec homes so that they can be built and have them ready for someone that would like to move into a new home in spring and summer of 2019.

“Parkside on Humboldt Greenway’s goal is to complete construction by the end of summer 2019. The average price of our closed homes is $348,000. Homeowners are moving to this area from many locations,” said Sheri Rivera, Parkside on Humboldt’s Sales Manager/Manager. Some are from out of state, from surrounding suburbs and others who currently rent in the city and now want to start their journey into homeownership. These newly built homes are less than 10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis, close to parks and trails, and the new Webber Park Library. The new neighbors appreciate the new North Market, Carl Kroening Interpretive Center, Camden Farmers Market and restaurants, and look forward to seeing improvements to the local Creekview Recreation Center.

The Humboldt Greenway improvement project began in the late 1990s as a multijurisdictional project to help connect the furthest part of North Minneapolis to the Victory Memorial Parkway and the rest of Camden, and to improve the housing options for residents who might be considering staying in or moving to the Camden area. The initial phases of the Humboldt Greenway project brought 75 single family homes and 44 townhomes. Shingle Creek Commons opened its doors in 2001 as part of this project with several neighborhood organizations coming together to help support this project financially being built to provide 75 units of independent senior living options in our community. In 2007, an additional 24 unit apartments were built by CommonBond providing affordable apartments for those dealing with Multiple Sclerosis or other physical disabilities, which again received financial support from local neighborhood organizations with their investment dollar allocations to help make them possible. The vacant lots had been held by a partnership with the City and County to ensure a plan for development and developers could be located that would ensure its completion and success. Any questions about Parkside on Humboldt Greenway contact Sheri Rivera at 612-757-2700 or parksidehg.com.