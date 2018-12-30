Holiday on 44th highlights another splendid year

This article was written by Monica Hussey Klanderud

It may have been a bit cold, but the 21st annual Holiday on 44th was a success! Fan favorites coupled with new activities created a magical evening for the Webber-Camden-Victory community. Fire pits were popular stops offering the anticipated roasted marshmallows and chestnuts. The horse-drawn wagons and trolley provided easy transportation to major stops along 44th Avenue, and several venues were bustling with activities for friends and neighbors to enjoy.

The Viking Ship sponsored by North Memorial offered fun photo ops for event attendees. New community tables including ArtSpace and Cleveland Neighborhood Association joined returning favorite community partners offering fun activities and lots of valuable information. Hopewell Jazz Ensemble and Northside Singers entertained while shoppers enjoyed the artisan craft fair. Children enjoyed building gingerbread houses, engaging with the Herobotics Team, and getting their faces painted. And, oh, the egg rolls!

Did you meet Anna Carpenter, a Minnesota musher, and some of her sled dogs? Anna showcased her wood sled, and shared interesting information on the structure of a dog sled team, including the roles of the wheel dogs, team dogs, swing dogs and lead dogs. Pictures with Santa were available at Victory Neighborhood Association, and the Goddess of Glass hosted a fun artisan fair and treats. The Xcel Energy trailer, fire jugglers, and yummy foods from Tori 44, Wha’ Jamaican, and Potter’s Pasties made 44th and Penn Avenues a definite stop!

A few short blocks west on 43rd and Russell, Faith Baptist Church again hosted cookie decorating and birdfeeder building. These family activities are very popular, and it’s always a good idea to get here early before supplies run out. Children were delighted with these hands-on activities and their crafts could be enjoyed after the event was over.

The Great Brodini was back again at Loring Community School at 44th and Thomas Avenues and delighted attendees with two shows! Other entertainment included the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery, and a fun performance by talented Loring students entitled Holiday Quest. Event favorites, including an ice carver and roasted marshmallows, rounded out the activities at the west end of the event.

Holiday on 44th – an Old-Fashioned Camden Celebration, was a magical evening and fun start to the holiday season. New activities and returning favorites helped to create warm memories on a cold night!

Photo by Randy Klauk.