Holiday on 44th – bringing a small town feeling to Camden

This article was written by Monica Hussey Klanderud

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…” Nat King Cole’s famous holiday lyric describes one of the most popular activities during Holiday on 44th. Some see chestnuts as a delicacy, others find them a curiosity, but they are certainly worth a try!

Zack and Joy and their two children participated in Holiday on 44th for the first time in 2017. The family was new to the neighborhood, and learned of the event while working at neighborhood gem Corner Coffee. Having moved from a small town to the city, Joy missed the community activities that make small towns special, and was excited to hear about Holiday on 44th.

Joy and her family participated in several of the evening’s activities, including the artisan craft fair and jazz music at Patrick Henry High School, decorating cookies and enjoying hot chocolate at Faith Baptist Church, watching the ice carver and fire jugglers at 44th and Penn, and seeing the horse-drawn wagons along 44th Avenue. The most unique activity of the evening? Trying a roasted chestnut – it brought the famous holiday song to life!

Holiday on 44th brings a tight-knit, small town feel to North Minneapolis. Zack and Joy were happy to see so many friends and neighbors they knew by name, which created a familiar sense of home to their new home. They are already anticipating this year’s event, and look forward to making Holiday on 44th a new family tradition. Join the fun on Friday, December 7 and make this Camden Community tradition your own!