Fun inside and out along Holiday on 44th!

This article was written by Monica Hussey Klanderud

Twenty-one years ago, a group of local Northsiders were sitting in a coffee shop on 44th Avenue North, musing about how fun it would be to have a neighborhood event in December. With the commitment of neighbors, a slim budget, and a handful of volunteers, Holiday on 44th launched. Mark your calendars for Friday, December 7 from 6-9 p.m. for a fun-filled evening!

Horse-drawn wagons will be ready to provide rides to all the fun events along 44th Avenue North. Start the evening at Patrick Henry High School, where the school band will perform at 6 p.m. at the roasted marshmallow stand at 44th and Morgan Avenues. Check out the artisan craft fair, community tables, Booster Club silent auction, and entertainment provided by local talent Hopewell Jazz Ensemble and Northside Singers. Free, interactive activities include make-and-take gingerbread houses, face painting, and roasted marshmallows. Enjoy the talent of the Minnesota wood carver (and buy a raffle ticket!). Don’t forget to grab some egg rolls before they sell out!

The intersection of 44th and Penn Avenues, including the Goddess of Glass, will be bustling with activities. The Xcel Energy Eco Trailer will have info for neighbors. Free entertainment includes pony rides, fire jugglers, roasted chestnuts, coffee and cocoa and an ice carving demonstration. Goddess of Glass is sponsoring the Holiday Magic Artisan Boutique featuring local designers, and the Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths. Food options include returning favorites Potters Pasties and Wha’jamaican, and new this year is Tori 44.

An exciting feature of this year’s event is Musher Anna Carpenter and her sled dogs. Musher Carpenter is from Isanti, Minnesota and has competed in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Race on the North Shore. Stop by to meet the dogs and ask questions about her mushing experiences.

Photos with Santa are free and available at the ViNA Office. Check out the fun offerings at the Doorway including $3 chair massages and free hot chocolate bar. The fire pit at The Warren is a good place to warm up before heading to Faith Baptist Church on 43rd and Russell Avenues. Fun free activities including cookie decorating and bird feeder building are available at Faith Baptist.

The Great Brodini is back again at Loring Community School at 44th and Thomas Avenues for two shows! Other entertainment includes the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery, and a fun performance by talented Loring students entitled Holiday Quest. Enjoy the activities with a pizza dinner and roasted marshmallows, and check out the talent of a Minnesota ice carver.

The weather might be a bit cold, but there are plenty of activities to keep you warm during the 21st annual Holiday on 44th! Come out with family and friends for an activity-packed evening. Meet some new neighbors, enjoy some event favorites, and try something new. We look forward to seeing you!

For the full Holiday on 44th event schedule see page 7.