100th Anniversary World War I Remembrance

This article was written by Katie Fitzpatrick

Neighbors joined Hennepin County and local leaders to mark Veterans’ Day and the centennial of the World War I Armistice on Victory Memorial Drive on November 11. The program began at 10 a.m. featuring speakers who discussed the war’s impact on our local community. A moment of silence began at 11 a.m. and attendees observed the ‘sun dial’ feature of the Victory Flagpole which casts a shadow on a plaza marker at the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month. Pictured: the crowd looks on as members of the Charles Knaeble Crystal VFW #494 Rifle Squad prepare for a 21 gun salute. Photo by Rebecca Branch.