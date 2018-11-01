Vote, vote, vote on November 6

Folks, every election is important but you must get out to vote this Tuesday, November 6 to make sure you have your say in what happens to our community! Believe it or not every vote really does count so let your voice be heard!

Are you registered to vote? While people can register to vote at the polls, pre-registering makes voting on Election Day a faster process. You can check the status of your registration at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/register. If you have moved to a new address or had a name change since last registering will need to re-register.

If you didn’t pre-register to vote no worries – you can register at the polls and vote on Election Day. In Minnesota you may register at the polls on Election Day by providing one of the forms of identification required by Minnesota law – it’s not much so no worries. You will need to allow extra time at the polls to register. See the elections website for the list of identification required to register and vote on Election Day.

Now thru November 5 you can vote early by mail or in person at the Early Vote Center, 217 S. Third Street. Any voter can vote early; no reason is needed. Early in-person voting at the Early Vote Center is convenient. It especially helps voters who need special accommodations, such as language support, that the extra time, attention and onsite resources of early in-person voting afford more readily than the polls might on the day of the election.

Where do you vote? Most polling sites are within walking distance from your home – so no excuse to not vote! Visit vote.minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-3000 to find your voting location.

What’s on the ballot? We’ve included your sample ballot here so you have a good idea what’s up! Minneapolis voters will cast ballots for the following races: U.S. Senator; U.S. Senator, special election; U.S. Representative (District 5); Governor/lieutenant governor; Attorney general; Minnesota State representative; County commissioner (districts 2, 3 and 4); County sheriff; County attorney; Minneapolis School Board (districts 1, 3, 5, and two at-large seats); Two school district funding questions; Referendum on an amendment to the City Charter; and Judicial offices, including the Minnesota Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and District Court – 4th Judicial District.

State law allows voters to bring materials into the polls to help complete your ballots — and the sample ballot is the single, best tool available for this purpose, so that’s why we’ve included your sample ballot here. You can also download and print your sample ballot and practice marking your ballot. You can bring this marked-up sample ballot as a reference to the voting booth when filling out your official ballot. This is the best way to reduce the time spent waiting in lines.

For info about registering and voting in Minneapolis visit vote.minneapolismn.gov or call 311 or 612-673-3000. Go vote!