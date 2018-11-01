Ginger Commodore and Dennis Spears are featured in Stand By Me — A Tribute to the Music of Lieber and Stoller, November 10 and 11 at the Capri.

Legends @ the Capri presents Stand by Me – A Tribute to the Music of Leiber and Stoller featuring vocalists Ginger Commodore and Dennis Spears, with music director Sanford Moore, at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 11 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets are $25 or $20 each for groups of 10 or more; available at thecapritheater.org or Capri TicketWorks 612-343-3390.

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller were one of the most prolific, successful songwriting teams to work in the recording industry, ever. Their song list includes hundreds of chart busters like Hound Dog, Love Potion #9, Spanish Harlem, I’m a Woman, Yakety Yak, On Broadway, Kansas City – the list goes on – and Dennis Spears and Ginger Commodore are the perfect pair to bring their music to Legends audiences.

“This timeless music really lends itself to our voices, our styles, and our love of singing together,” said Spears, who is also the Artistic Director for Legends.

Adding to the magical musical chemistry inherent in these concerts are: Sanford Moore, music director and keyboards, Jay Young on bass, Brandon Commodore on drums and Daryl Boudreaux on percussion.

Spears chose theme of the show, Stand by Me, as a thank you to all of the music fans who’ve stood by the Legends series and concert artists for the last 10 years. “I’m asking everyone to ‘stand by us’ when the theater is closed for renovation and expansion, too (beginning in May, 2019). We want to hold on to the momentum we’ve built over the years, and we want people to know that Legends will be back, bigger and better than ever, when the ‘new’ theater opens in 2020.”

For more info on the Capri expansion and renovation, contact James Scott at 612-643-2024 or jscott@pcyc-mpls.org. General info: thecapritheater.org.