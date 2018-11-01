Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Story, screens on November 1 at the Capri.

The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul, in collaboration with the Capri Theater and the Minnesota Historical Society, presents Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Story, featuring the Grammy-winning blue grass trio and the untold story of how African and European Americans collaborated to create this earliest form of American popular music. Director John Whitehead will attend.

The screening starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 1 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway, with a discussion to follow. Tickets to First Thursday Films are $5; purchase in advance at mspfilm.org or at the door the night of the show.

Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind debuted at the 2018 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) during the height of the April snowstorm, and so now’s the chance to catch this film in case you missed it! And stay for the always-lively discussion after the film, moderated this month by the Film Society’s Craig Lawrence Rice together with the film’s director John Whitehead.

John Whitehead is an award-winning documentarian with multiple regional Emmys, an HBO Films Producer Award, and a Corporation for Public Broadcasting award among others. A musician himself, this is Whitehead’s second music documentary following his 2004 Make ‘Em Dance: The Hackberry Ramblers’ Story which traces the legendary Cajun/country band from Lake Charles, Louisiana. In addition to his passion for roots music and culture, Whitehead has made two projects focused on Native Americans from the upper Midwest: Ohiyesa: The Soul of an Indian about the Dakota author Charles Eastman and First Speakers: Restoring the Ojibwe Language.

First Thursday Films @ the Capri is presented and curated by the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul with generous support by Film Society Masters Bill and Michelle Pohlad, the Minnesota Historical Society and Target.

More info: thecapritheater.org and mspfilm.org. View the trailer at https://vimeo.com/263409541.