Capri Glee! Adult Community Choir in concert

The Capri Glee! Adult Community Choir, under the direction of J.D. Steele, presents a concert of inspirational songs and old school R&B at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations to Capri Theater arts programs will also be accepted at the event.

Capri Glee! singers often say that “something special happens” when they come together for rehearsals. Stress from the day quickly dissolves into joy and laughter as J.D. Steele leads them through a delightful mixture of songs and stories, and the music takes over. With this concert, audience members will sense this communal experience fully, will be invited to sing along, and can expect to be uplifted and inspired.

A great band will accompany the choir, featuring Fred Steele on keyboards, Kenyari Jackson on drums, Troy Norton on guitar, Charles Hayes on bass and special guest Chris Harris on saxophone. Guest choirs, the MacPhail Community Youth Choir and the Mill City Singers will also contribute to this magical night of music at the Capri.

Come see this concert – and you might just find yourself singing with the Capri Glee! choir next spring (April 9–May 14)! More info: thecapritheater.org.