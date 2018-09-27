Patrick Henry High School Hall of Famers for 2018

Since 2001 the Patrick Henry High School Foundation has been honoring the accomplishments and contributions of former students and staff through the Hall of Fame awards. This year the following inductees will be honored:

Richard (Dick) Anshus ‘65 served our high school as a member of the student council and advisory board. He captained the swim team, played lead clarinet in the band as well as being a member of the German club and Hi-Y. Upon graduation, Dick accepted an appointment to the US Army Academy at West Point. He was then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and deployed to Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam, Dick was captured and was a POW for 751 days. After his release, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel earning 3 Bronze Stars, 2 Purple hearts, 2 Meritorious Service Medals, 3 Air Medals, 2 Arm Commendation Medals and a Prisoner of War Medal. Dick also earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Systems Management for the Naval Postgraduate School on Monterey, CA. Dick’s leadership and devotion to family, church and country continued after his retirement by sharing his leadership and organizational skills to the Rotary Club and the First Methodist church in his community of O’Fallon, IL.

Rob Lund ‘60 was very involved in high school in the band (president), track, cross-country running, tennis, Orator, Science club, Student council, National Honor Society (president), Hi-Y Viscounts, all-school Hi-Y (chaplain), class president, senior class play and Valedictorian of the class of ‘60. Rob earned his BA from St. Olaf College. He then attended Yale Divinity School and got his M.D. from the University of Minnesota Medical School. Worked in Radiology in several area hospitals. His retirement passion has been leading a cultural program in respectful workplace behavior for Suburban Radiology. Rob has also taken on volunteer leadership roles in his church Christ Presbyterian as an Elder and a Deacon. Rob and his family also made great family memories by traveling to Mexico for eight years to build homes for families in need. Definitely, a man who has experienced a very full life with many experiences.

Lawrence McKenzie ‘03 devoted his high school career to bringing fame to Henry on the basketball court. Lawrence brought home four consecutive Minnesota Class AAA State Championships to Henry. He graduated as the all-time leading scorer, was the Minneapolis City Conference Player of the Year 2003 and three times earned All Conference, All Metro and All State honors. His basketball passion continues as he made the All Big 12 Freshman team and led the Big 12 as a 3 point shooter as a sophomore at Oklahoma. He then transferred to the University of Minnesota and was named All-Big Ten for two years. He then entered the professional realm and played in Macedonia and the NBA Development league out of LA. Off the court, Lawrence became very involved in Above the Rim Youth Sports Foundation which is a program organized by past athletes who are concerned about education. After a serious hip injury, Lawrence left the NBA to return to a childhood dream of being a musician. Lawrence now writes, records and performs under the name of Mac Irv from his childhood nickname of Mac and the shortened version of the street where he grew up, Irving Avenue. Lawrence has combined two of his passions and released the “Minnesota March” song that was used as the send off for the Gophers’ first NCAA tournament in 2013.

Virg Senescall ‘67 holds 10 varsity athletic letters from Patrick Henry in gymnastics, baseball and swimming. He was captain of the swim team in his senior year. Being in three season sports is very time consuming, but Virg still found time to serve as president to his Hi-Y groups for six years and the all-school Hi-Y president in his senior year. Virg continued his education earning an AA degree from North Hennepin State Junior College and followed that degree up with a Programming degree from Control Data Institute. Virg continues to participate athletically in numerous community athletic events including hunting, golfing, hockey and bowling. Virg spent numerous years in programming and IT and now owns his own business called VS Merchant Services. Although a busy programmer and business owner, Virg has devoted endless hours of volunteering at the YMCA, coaching, and various charitable organizations. He has volunteered an average of 40 hours a week for the last 30 years. Virg is the living embodiment of his own motto, “The more you help others in life, the more you will get out of life.”

