Litter Be Gone fall cleanup

Residents of Minneapolis are invited to join their neighbors and friends in Litter Be Gone, a community-wide litter cleanup event October 4-13. Volunteer teams and individuals will pick up litter on their blocks, boulevards, sidewalks, streets, alleys and community green spaces to make the streets clean before the leaves fall and snow begins to fly. Participants will receive special offers and discounts from sponsoring neighborhood businesses.

Litter Be Gone is a series of litter cleanup events happening in all 11 Minneapolis neighborhood communities. Events are being organized by neighborhood associations with support from the Alliance for Sustainability, the City of Minneapolis, and other partners as part of the Clean City initiative. This annual fall event aims to build awareness around the problems that litter creates for storm drains, waterways, wildlife, and property values.

Litter Be Gone invites neighborhood associations, local businesses, schools, and nonprofit groups to organize volunteer teams or host cleanup events in their neighborhoods. Interested teams can sign up online at LitterBeGone.org. By officially registering a team or event, Litter Be Gone will provide customizable promotional materials, free gloves and bags, and free waste hauling and disposal. Participating volunteers will receive reporting tools to track their impact on the community and a special thank-you offer from local businesses. Team leaders will also receive a free Chinook Book.

Interested volunteers can find a map of all official neighborhood events on the Litter Be Gone website. Individuals can also participate anytime between October 4 and October 13 by picking up litter on their own block. Results will be tracked at LitterBeGone.org—help make our city shine!

Info: On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @LitterBeGoneMN #cleanMpls18; website: LitterBeGone.org; email: litterbegonempls@gmail.com.