Fresh fall harvest

Summer 2018 has been a hot one with big rain storms and drought at different times. While the community gardens in Folwell got a bit of a late start, they are now full of food, stories and gatherings. With such warm weather, we anticipate that we still have a good couple months of growing food, bonfires and special events left.

Both the Story Garden and Penn Ave Garden are lush and green, and full of veggies ready to be picked. Community gardens in Folwell are committed to being open spaces for the neighborhood, harvesting food is public and for everyone. Walking through the gardens can be a bit of an adventure as you hunt through different plants growing alongside weeds that no matter how hard we try, we can’t seem to get under control! It means the earth is rich for growing and there is a great opportunity to still get involved.

If you are looking to enhance your meal or cut food costs, there are tomatoes, watermelons, cucumbers, onions, raspberries, peppers, basil and other herbs ready for picking. There is also a large amount of cabbage, beans, kale and greens. This past week plots that had been harvested got a second planting with basil, carrots, beets, radishes and beans. The goal is to continue growing food as late into the season as possible. We hope to add hoops and plastic to the boxes at the Story garden to continue growing lettuce and salad mixings long into November. As with most efforts in the community gardens, it is an experiment with the experience, interest and involvement of the community around the projects that lead it.

If you are looking to know more about the gardens contact Dani at danielle@folwell.org. If you would like to tour the gardens or participate in any of the events, mark your calendars for the following events:

Story Garden, 35th and Humboldt:

Every Wednesday – Tend the garden, 6-8 p.m. An opportunity to do some weeding, harvesting and cleaning up.

Sept. 7 – Movie Night in the Garden. Come join the neighborhood at dusk to watch Black Panther. Bring your own beverage, blanket and bug spray! Light snacks provided. (Movies are always first Friday of the month May-Oct.)

Sept. 16 – Harvest Clean up community meal, 4 p.m. A chance to harvest together, clean together and share a meal together.

Host your own bonfire! There is a great neighborhood bonfire pit at this garden. Come and host your own story telling time. (All events must be concluded by 10 p.m.)

Penn Ave Garden, 36th and Penn:

Every Thursday – Tend the garden, 6-8 p.m. An opportunity to do some weeding, harvesting and cleaning up.

Sept. 9 – Community meal and harvest Clean up, 1-4 p.m. A chance to harvest together, clean together, and share a meal together.

Sept. 18 – Yoga in the garden, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come and join neighbors for an hour of stretching, meditation and healing in the garden!

Come and host your own cookout! There is a great grill at this garden that makes hosting your own get together possible. (All events must be concluded by 10 p.m.)

**Big Halloween/harvest festival will be scheduled the weekend of Oct. 26-28. Date to be finalized soon. News and updates will be here in Camden News and on the Folwell website, Folwell.org. The Folwell website calendar will also be updated with more events in the coming weeks, make sure to check it out!