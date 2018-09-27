Art Car Rally set to cruise through the Northside

The Minnesota Art Car Rally is a fun progressive event, parading to various stops for food, shopping, contests, art activities and photo ops! Twenty art cars are slated to participate. Special guests along the way include the Art Bikes of Minnesota and the Mini Remote Control Art Cars. This is a free event. Every stop on the rally is wheelchair accessible. Anyone may earn a rally button for attending all six event stop locations.

The event will be held Saturday, October 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m., ending at 5 p.m. The schedule of events: 9:30 a.m. Shop for Change at 1220 Zane Avenue N, Golden Valley; at 11:30 a.m. the Art Car & Art Bike Cruise down Victory Memorial Drive, starting at Lowry Ave North and ending at Humboldt Ave North — anyone may decorate their own wheeled vehicle and join this cruise down the parkway; at noon is a stop at North Market, 4414 Humboldt Avenue N; 2 p.m. at Grandpa’s Ice Cream, 1258 East Moore Lake Drive, Fridley; 3:15 p.m., Meet the Mini Remote Control Artcars at Ax-Man, 1021 East Moore Lake Drive, Fridley; and the event ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Blue Sun Soda Shop, 1625 County Highway 10, Spring Lake Park. Find more info at facebook.com/events/203050127216246/.