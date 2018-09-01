A Mission of Mercy – free dental care event

The Minnesota Dental Association and the Minnesota Dental Foundation will be bringing the Minnesota Mission of Mercy to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8. Minnesota Mission of Mercy is a community event that provides free dental care, over a two-day period, for patients facing barriers to care. Financial support for the event comes from the generosity of several organizations, including Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation as the leading sponsor with a $225,000 grant.

The Minneapolis Convention Center will host over 1,500 committed volunteers, including dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, dental therapists, translators and lay volunteers. Organizers of the event plan to welcome as many as 2,000 patients seeking care. Services provided include cleanings, fillings, root canals on select teeth, extractions and oral hygiene instruction.

This is the sixth year a Mission of Mercy event is being held in Minnesota, with free care provided being valued at over $8 million since 2012. To support the cause, text Smile10 or Smile25 to 20222 to make a donation of $10 or $25.

Before you go (patient information): Dental care will be offered to adults and children of all ages. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Early arrival is encouraged as patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached each day. Those seeking treatment should be prepared to spend the entire day at the event. Full dentures, root canals on molars, crowns, extractions of unexposed wisdom teeth and dental implants will not be provided. Patients will be given a registration and release form to complete, however they will not be checking IDs or any other personal documentation.

To learn more about the event or to volunteer visit mnmom.org.