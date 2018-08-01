First Thursday Films @ the Capri at North Community High School in 2018-19

Sidney Poitier (left) and Rod Steiger star in In the Heat of the Night, the opening film of the 2018-19 season of First Thursday Films @ the Capri at North High.

The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul and the Capri Theater present a stellar 2018-19 season of First Thursday Films @ the Capri, in a new partnership with the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS). While the Capri is closed for expansion and renovation, screenings will take place this year at North Community High School, 1500 Irving Avenue North.

“The Film Society considers continuing this First Thursdays partnership with the Capri Theater, and now with the Minnesota Historical Society, one of our most important recent programmatic expansions. We look forward to the opportunity to work with students and faculty during this coming season at North High,” said Susan Smoluchowski, Film Society executive director.

“The Historical Society expressed a strong interest in broadening their scope to include film programming in Minneapolis,” said Craig Rice, senior programmer for the Film Society. “They also see great value in the films selected and conversations held after each First Thursdays event. Their current 1968 exhibit presented the perfect opportunity to begin this Minneapolis film partnership, to screen and discuss some classic 1968-based movies, and to support our First Thursdays series.”

The first film of the 2018-19 season is In the Heat of the Night, starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6. The film, first released in 1968, about an African American police detective who is asked to investigate a murder in a racially hostile southern town, won five Oscars including Best Picture. Each First Thursday Films screening is followed by a passionate discussion of the movie. The discussion leader for In the Heat of the Night is to be named. Tickets to First Thursday Films are $5; purchase in advance at mspfilm.org or at the door the night of the show.

First Thursday Films @ the Capri / at North High September 2018 through April 2019

September 6: In the Heat of the Night (Narrative). Speaker: Craig Rice

October 4: Through the Banks of The Red Cedar (Documentary). Speaker: Maya Washington (Director)

November 1: Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops’ Story (Documentary). Speaker: John Whitehead (Director)

December 6: Detroit (Narrative). Speaker: David Grant

January 3: Crime and Punishment (Documentary). Speaker: TBA

February 7: Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (Documentary). Speaker: TBA

March 7: Black Panther (Narrative). Speaker: D.A. Bullock

April 4: 2019 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Film Selection/Speaker: TBA

Note: The Capri Theater closes for construction this fall. The new Capri will offer exceptional programs and spaces including a newly renovated theater, a Best Buy Teen Tech Center, community spaces and much more when it reopens in the fall of 2019. For info on the Capri’s expansion and renovation contact Capri Director James Scott at 612-643-2024 or jscott@pcyc-mpls.org.

More info: thecapritheater.org, mspfilm.org, mnhs.org