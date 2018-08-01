Camden parks keeping kids cool/offering free meals this summer

In collaboration with Minneapolis Public Schools, the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) will continue to offer free meals to youth ages 18 and younger through August 17, 2018 at select park recreation centers. The times and types of meals served vary by site and are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, Monday through Friday. You can learn more about the summer meal program by going to the MPRB website at minneapolisparks.org and searching on “Summer Meals.”

Check out our handy list of Camden parks that have air-conditioned rec centers (A/C), water facilities and/or are offering the free meal program this summer. Stay cool folks!

CAMDEN PARKS (alphabetical) REC CENTER (A/C) SUMMER MEAL PROGRAM

(Monday-Friday) WATER FACILITIES* BOHANON PARK

4917 Bryant Ave. N NO NO WADING POOL CLEVELAND PARK

3232 Russell Ave. N NO NO WADING POOL CREEKVIEW PARK

5001 Humboldt Ave. N YES (no A/C) Lunch 12-1 pm

Snack 3-4 pm NO POOL FARVIEW PARK

621 N 29th Ave. YES (A/C) Snack 1-2 pm

Dinner 5-6 pm WADING POOL FOLWELL PARK

1615 Dowling Ave. N YES (A/C) Dinner 5:30-6:30 pm WADING POOL CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO LEAK VICTORY PARK

4414 Upton Ave. N NO NO WADING POOL WEBBER PARK

4330 Webber Parkway YES (A/C) NO NATURAL SWIMMING POOL – EXPERIENCING TEMPORARY CLOSURES DUE TO WATER QUALITY ISSUES

* Wading pools that are located near or next to school buildings close for the season the day before school begins (as determined by Minneapolis Public Schools). Non-school facilities close for the season at end-of-day Labor Day. The Webber Natural Swimming Pool MPRB website page lists current opening times and will also note any closures of the lower and/or upper pool. If you are planning a visit to Webber, be sure to check the MPRB website before you leave home. There have been frequent temporary closures this summer due to water quality issues.