Pet care available for qualifying low-income folks

Does going to the vet seem out of reach for your pocketbook? Do you have a pet who needs vet care or basic shots and you can’t afford it? There’s help getting care for your companion animals when you are on a limited income.

Kindest Cut is a low-cost veterinary clinic run by Animal Humane Society, at 845 Meadow Ln. N. in Golden Valley. The clinic offers a variety of services for your animals including spaying and neutering for dogs, cats and rabbits, wellness services and dental and specialty surgeries. The affordable clinic means your pets don’t need to forgo the health checkups they need to be healthy and happy.

To be eligible to use their services, you must meet income guidelines or be enrolled in government assistance programs. To find out if you qualify for services, go to animalhumanesociety.org/kindestcut or call 763-489-7729 for info.