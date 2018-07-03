Mobile market moving around the Northside

The Twin Cities Mobile Market is a grocery store on wheels that brings affordable, healthy food directly into under-resourced neighborhoods, including several on the Northside. It fills a gap between food shelves and full-service supermarkets by providing a wide selection of fresh foods at or below market prices in areas where access to healthy food is limited.

All are welcome! Affordable, convenient, fresh. Currently they are working with Appetite for Change, Wirth Co-op and Kay’s Groceries to roll out Fresh Bucks. Fresh Bucks will be redeemed at all these locations to help customers stretch their dollars to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables. The Mobile Market accepts cash, all major credit cards, debit cards and SNAP/EBT (no personal checks).

Current Northside sites are: Lowry Towers, 315 Lowry, every other Thursday 3-4 p.m.; Lynway Manor, 2415 N 3rd St., every other Tuesday 1:30-2:30 p.m.; and NorthPoint Health & Wellness, 1313 Penn, every other Tuesday noon-1 p.m. For a complete list of locations and days/times visit twincitiesmobilemarket.org.