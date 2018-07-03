Make a splash at the Webber Pool

The Webber Park Natural Swimming Pool, 4330 Webber Parkway, is the first public swimming pool in North America that treats its water with a natural filtration system, not chemicals. There’s free open swimming Tuesday through Sunday from 1-7 p.m. (closed Mondays).

There are many amenities at this new pool: certified lifeguards on duty; pool house entry and restroom facility; drinking fountain with water bottle filling station; outside shower towers; outside lockers; and a nice grassy sun-bathing area.

Don’t know how to swim? There are swim lessons Tuesday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. and 12:15 p.m.-12:55 p.m. There are multiple sessions now thru August 19. Cost is $55 for residents, but scholarships are available. Register at the Webber Rec Center, pool house or online.

There are special lap swim times on Tuesday-Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $3 per day / $24 for 10 visits. Register at the rec center, pool house or online.

There are some rules for swimming in this special pool: swimmers must shower before entering the pool; no food, beverages, tobacco, pets or glass allowed in pool facility; no street shoes in pool; toddlers and babies must wear swim diapers; youth ages 9-12 must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or older in the facility; children younger than 8 years old must be supervised by an adult age 18 or older in the water; inflatable articles, balls, and water wings are not allowed;

And of course no horseplay, spitting, pushing, running, and any other unsafe behaviors are allowed.

There’s more info at minneapolisparks.org/activities – just click on Webber Pool.