Help shape the future of Minneapolis; give your input before July 22

The City of Minneapolis reminds residents of the ongoing opportunity to review and provide feedback on Minneapolis 2040 — the City’s draft comprehensive plan that will shape how Minneapolis will grow and change over the next two decades so all residents benefit. The draft plan reflects the result of two years of engagement with the people of Minneapolis, including over 50 meetings and conversations with thousands of residents, business owners and others.

City staff is collecting feedback on the draft plan through July 22, and then will make revisions based on public comments and present a final draft to the Minneapolis Planning Commission and City Council in the fall. For info on the plan and to make comments visit minneapolis2040.com and/or email 2040@minneapolismn.gov. A PDF version of the plan is also available. You can also learn about upcoming engagement opportunities at the Minneapolis 2040 website.

Minneapolis 2040 is a set of interconnected policy ideas that community has lifted up over the past two years for the City to explore. The draft plan features nearly 100 proposed policies with detailed action steps outlining ways to achieve the goals. These community ideas are helping the City establish priorities and will help guide how our city develops over the next 20 years. It includes goals adopted by the City Council in 2017 that articulate the plan’s intent with an overarching theme: Minneapolis’ growth must be managed so the city works for everyone and existing disparities between all people are significantly reduced.