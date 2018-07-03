Do you qualify for a property tax refund?

Don’t forget about property tax refunds! The deadline this year for filing a property tax refund for both home owners and renters is August 15. Depending on your personal circumstances, this refund can significantly offset any property taxes you have paid.

The following is taken from the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s 2017 Homestead Credit Refund for Homeowners and Renters Property Tax Refund instructions booklet. Visit the property tax page on the Department of Revenue’s website to learn more (revenue.state.mn.us/Pages/default.aspx).