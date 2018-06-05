Live on the Drive summer line-up

The annual Northside summer concert series Live on the Drive returns for its 11th year with three concerts held outdoors on the scenic Victory Memorial Drive at 34th Avenue North, one of the most beautiful concert settings in the city.

This season will kick off on June 14 with Nooky Jones. Nooky Jones is a six member Minneapolis funk band and highlights lead singer Cameron Kinghorn who masters a mix of R&B, soul and hip-hop that you can’t help but get up and dance to. We are super excited to say that these rising stars will be gracing the stage at this year’s Live on the Drive.

July 12 will feature the amazing ZULUZULUU, now known as AstralBlak, which is made up of six musicians/producers: MMYYKK, Proper-T, Greg Grease, DJ Just Nine, ∆RT P∆RTÉ & Trelly Mo. Armed with various synths, drum machines, and instruments these performers set out to bring a new, exploratory modern sound influenced by the greats of funk, soul and jazz with electronic excursions, hard grooves, Afro-futurism and soulful melodies. (ZULUZULUU.com)

Finally, for our grand finale on August 9 Live on the Drive will be hosting the one and only PaviElle French, an artist who focuses on bringing an aesthetic of love, light and ancestral spirit to the stage. French is an amazing neo soul singer and composer who has attracted a wide following in the Twin Cities and was recently showcased on the Current 89.3.

Make sure you come with an appetite so you can enjoy some delicious cuisine from carefully chosen local food trucks, and stay into the evening for a movie in the park, featuring La La Land in June, Wonder Woman in July, and A Wrinkle in Time in August. Our “green” events feature recycling and composting, and are located conveniently near trails and paths so that you can easily walk or bike to all events. Be sure to invite your neighbors and bring your friends to this free, family-friendly and all-ages event!

Live on the Drive is presented by the Cleveland Neighborhood Association with our founding partner North Memorial, and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Utepils Brewery and the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council. This activity is funded, in part, by appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the State’s general fund, and its arts and cultural heritage fund that was created by a vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008.

Join as a sponsor today! Visit liveonthedrive.org/sponsor/ for details. For general info call 612-588-1155 or visit LiveOnTheDrive.org.

This article was written by Kristel Porter