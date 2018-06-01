Help plan Northside Parks

You’re invited to discuss preferred concepts for North Minneapolis parks at two meetings in June. The process of developing and recommending design concepts for every Minneapolis neighborhood park north of I-394 and west of the Mississippi River continues on June 4 and 14.

These concepts have been developed as part of the long-term plan for the area’s parks, known as the North Service Area Master Plan (NSAMP) and will create new, long-term plans for all Northside parks. NSAMP will consider how parks are operated, maintained and improved. It will include plans for all exterior facilities — athletic fields, playgrounds, trails, etc. — but not buildings or recreation centers.

After developing initial design concepts for each park last winter, the design team is now working with community responses to those concepts to create one “preferred concept” for each park for final discussion. These designs will be made available to the public before the first meeting on June 4. The community advisory committee (CAC) will host meetings on June 4 and June 14 to review and discuss the single “preferred concept” for each of the area’s 30 neighborhood parks.

The public is welcome to attend both meetings; a light dinner will be served at each, and include take-away containers for those observing Ramadan. The first meeting is on June 4 at Harrison Recreation Center, 503 N. Irving Ave. from 6-8 p.m. This meeting will be dedicated to discussing the concept for each park and deciding which need further discussion and which are likely ready for the CAC’s recommendation. The second meeting is on June 14 at Folwell Recreation Center, 1615 N. Dowling Ave. from 6-8 p.m. and will be dedicated to more in-depth discussions about the concepts for those parks that need it.

For info contact Adam Regn Arvidson at 612-230-6470 or aarvidson@minneapolisparks.org, or visit minneapolisparks.org.