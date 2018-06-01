Celebrate Freedom Day – Juneteenth!

Join the community for the big Twin Cities Juneteenth Celebration on June 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at North Mississippi Regional Park! Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery.

Dating back into 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union Soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, TX with news that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Event highlights include the Twin Cities Juneteenth Underground Railroad Re-Enactment:

Underground Railroad Friday June 15 departure at 7 p.m. and returns at midnight. Take a journey through time and experience the perils, trials and dangers on the road to freedom.

Enjoy a free Rotary Club continental breakfast on June 16 at North Mississippi Regional Park near the pavilion from 8-9 a.m. Get a good meal on a first come, first serve basis and get excited about the festival. Books will be placed out so you can learn about the Juneteenth history.

Juneteenth will be offering a Kiddy Corner for the kids to hang out. This corner will offer face painting and supervised swim pool for children of all ages to enjoy.

There’s also Boat Training. The Wilderness Inquiry will be offering free canoe training and rides down the Mississippi river.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be great live entertainment, food, fun programs and more. Get the latest info, and find out how to get free bus passes, at juneteenthminnesota.org.