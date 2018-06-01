Camp Capri, free arts camp for middle school-age students

The cast of last year’s Summer Camp Capri production of The Lion King JR. This year Summer Camp Capri students will perform Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963 by local playwright Christina M. Ham.

Summer Camp Capri is the perfect place for middle school students to explore the wonderful world of the arts. Students’ days are filled with a rich variety of creative activities from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday from July 9 to August 10 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. This is a free program offered to scholars who’ve just completed grades 5-8.

This summer Camp Capri arts explorers will have the special opportunity to perform Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963, written by acclaimed local playwright Christina Ham and directed by Capri teaching artists Dennis Spears and Greta Oglesby. The play centers on four little girls who are multi-talented and bursting with promise, and who share their hopes and dreams against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. The realities of the segregated political climate that will put a stop to these dreams swirl around them and eventually culminate in the fateful events of September 15, 1963. This is a play that dares to examine what it’s like to be a child in the most extreme circumstances.

Summer Camp Capri serves up a lot of fun with an even greater purpose: to spark students’ artistic interests, increase their confidence and help them discover their innermost talents.

Participation is limited to 25 students – so register now at thecapritheater.org or contact Camp Capri Company Lisa Carton at lcarton@pcyc-mpls.org or 612-643-2018. A waiting list will be formed after we’ve reached capacity.