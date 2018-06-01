Camp Capri, free arts camp for middle school-age students

Summer Camp Capri is the perfect place for middle school students to explore the wonderful world of the arts. Students’ days are filled with a rich variety of creative activities from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday from July 9 to August 10 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. This is a free program offered to scholars who’ve just completed grades 5-8.
This summer Camp Capri arts explorers will have the special opportunity to perform Four Little Girls: Birmingham 1963, written by acclaimed local playwright Christina Ham and directed by Capri teaching artists Dennis Spears and Greta Oglesby. The play centers on four little girls who are multi-talented and bursting with promise, and who share their hopes and dreams against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. The realities of the segregated political climate that will put a stop to these dreams swirl around them and eventually culminate in the fateful events of September 15, 1963. This is a play that dares to examine what it’s like to be a child in the most extreme circumstances.
Summer Camp Capri serves up a lot of fun with an even greater purpose: to spark students’ artistic interests, increase their confidence and help them discover their innermost talents.
Participation is limited to 25 students – so register now at thecapritheater.org or contact Camp Capri Company Lisa Carton at lcarton@pcyc-mpls.org or 612-643-2018. A waiting list will be formed after we’ve reached capacity.