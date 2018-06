Stop by every Thursday beginning June 7 to the Camden Farmers Market at their new location, North Market parking lot, 4414 Humboldt Ave. N. This year will bring new vendors and entertainment all summer long. The market will also have an extended season this year – open Thursdays from June 7 to October 11 from 3-7 p.m. (no market July 5 or August 30).

Check in weekly for updates: Facebook camdenfarmersmarket; IG camdenfarmersmarketmpls; or camdenfarmersmarket@gmail.com.