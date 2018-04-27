Show your Northside pride and Stamp Out Hunger

The National Association of Letter Carriers is the chief organizer of the largest one-day food drive in the nation, held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities around the country. Residents put out non-perishable food donations on that day, which letter carriers collect as they deliver mail along their postal routes. The food is then taken to local food banks. The food drive has collected more than 1.3 billion pounds of food since the national drive began in 1992.

This year the annual food drive is on Saturday, May 12 and the Lowry Post Office wants to be the “number one” in food collection, says mail carrier Robyn Myrmel, the coordinator for this year’s drive.

Myrmel says, “This food drive collects enough food to stock food shelves for six months, and helps get kids through the summer months. My goal is to have the Lowry station collect the most food for the state of Minnesota.”

Help it happen – show your Northside pride and put out non-perishable food by your mailbox on the morning of Saturday, May 12. If you live in zip code 55430 put out food donations for your Brooklyn Center P.O. carriers too! More info: nalc.org and click on the community service tab.