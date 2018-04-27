City leaders want to know your thoughts about the new draft comprehensive plan. When finalized, Minneapolis 2040 will serve as a framework of interdependent policies, topics, action steps and maps intended to drive a citywide conversation about how the city will grow and change over the next two decades so all residents benefit. The public can learn more about the draft plan and provide comments by attending one of the upcoming open houses.

Minneapolis 2040 covers topics such as housing, job access, new building designs and street use. It’s the result of two years of engagement with the people of Minneapolis, including more than 50 meetings and conversations with thousands of residents, business owners and others. Public input directly helped staff establish priorities and determine the content of the draft plan, and public feedback on the draft plan is now needed.

Minneapolis 2040 open houses: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Northeast Recreation Center, 1530 Johnson St. NE; 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, May 14, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S.; 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, North Commons Recreation Center, 1801 James Ave. N.; 5:30- 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, Dayton Gaviidae YMCA, 651 Nicollet Mall #300; and 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 31, Powderhorn Recreation Center, 3400 15th Ave. S.

Each open house has family-friendly activities created by local artists and free food from local businesses. Participants can view and comment on draft policies and maps. There are also opportunities to sit down with City planners and fellow attendees for in-depth discussions on specific action steps listed in the draft plan.

People can also give their feedback on the website. The complete draft plan is available at minneapolis2040.com. Public feedback on the draft plan is being collected until July 22.