A way to find each other

Community gardening has a way of bringing people together. On the Northside we don’t have a lot of ‘third space’ options to be together. We live in our own space, we work in a different space, but there are not many places for us to gather and be together; to meet and get to know one another, having shared life experiences as a community. We are a diverse and eclectic community, which is our strength if we allow it, but few places to nurture it. Community gardens not only provide the ability to grow food to feed our bodies and souls, but also to provide the space to grow our hope in each other. Community gardens are healing spaces, and the world is in desperate need of more.

Come join the Folwell and Cleveland neighborhoods on Sunday, May 6 from 1-4 p.m. to prepare the corner of 36th and Penn Ave for a renewed community garden initiative. The Penn Ave Garden will be the home to a special section designated for growing organic food for our Northside markets, an educational herb circle with the U of M, individual plots for the apartment buildings around the garden, fruit trees, and a large section for communal growing together. We will have benches, tables, food, music and a grill ready to help inspire the earth to bring forth strength together, for each other.

Want to participate but can’t make the spring kick off BBQ at Penn Ave Garden? Here is the summer schedule for the Penn Ave Garden located at 36th and Penn, and the Story Garden at 35th and Humboldt Ave. Contact Dani, the garden manager for more info: danielle@folwell.org.

Penn Ave Garden (schedule starts in June)

Spring Clean BBQ – May 6 1-4 p.m.

Garden Day – Every 2nd Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Work Nights – Every Thursday night 6-8 p.m.

Story Garden (schedule starts in June)

Spring Clean Kick off – May 20 1-4 p.m.

Work Nights – Every Wednesday night 6-8 p.m.

* Movie nights, bonfires, BBQ’s to be posted next month