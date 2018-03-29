Legends @ the Capri presents Legends Bouquet

Legends Bouquet stars (l-r) Charmin Michelle, Debbie Duncan and Dennis Spears on April 21 and 22 at the Capri. The same trio performed the very first Legends concert at the Capri in 2007. Tickets: capritheater.ticketworks.com or 612-343-3390.

Season 10 of Legends @ the Capri concludes with a beautiful Legends Bouquet featuring Charmin Michelle, Debbie Duncan and Dennis Spears. Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets are $25 or $20 each for groups of 10 or more, available at thecapritheater.org or 612-343-3390.

Legends Bouquet brings together the first trio of singers from the very first Legends concert that took place at the Capri 10 years ago. Charmin, Debbie and Dennis will recreate some of the selections from their initial performance as well as fresh new takes on jazz standards. Send in the Clowns, What a Little Moonlight Can Do and Summertime are just a few of the renderings you’ll hear.

“Jazzy, elegant, fun and sassy are coming your way through this beautiful bouquet!” says Legends Artistic Director Dennis Spears.

Legends Bouquet concert-goers will be among the first to hear about what’s in store for Legends next year while the Capri is closed for expansion and renovation. Groundbreaking for this construction project takes place in the fall of 2018 and the “new” Capri is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.

“Please join us for this last Legends concert in the Capri “as is,” said Capri Director James Scott, “and celebrate with us as we close one amazing chapter and begin to write the next for this revered Northside theater.”

More info: thecapritheater.org. For info on the Capri expansion and renovation contact James Scott at 612-643-2024 or jscott@pcyc-mpls.org.