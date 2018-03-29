Cookie Cart’s 30th Anniversary Community Celebration

Cookie Cart, the award-winning North Minneapolis nonprofit bakery, is kicking off its 30th anniversary at the Baking Bright Futures Breakfast on Thursday, April 5 from 7-8:30 a.m. at Sanctuary Covenant Church at 710 West Broadway. It’s a free, community event open to the public and is in honor of the vision of Cookie Cart founder Sister Jean Thuerauf and the impact her legacy has had on the Twin Cities in the last 30 years.

A light breakfast with pastries baked by the Cookie Cart teens will be served and guest speakers, including alumni and Cookie Cart staff and community supporters, will present a brief program about the history and community impact of Cookie Cart over the past 30 years. The event is free and there will be an opportunity to make a contribution for anyone wishing to do so.

Due to space limitations advance registration is required, go to cookiecart.liveimpact.org/li/8241/sevent/evt/home/81368/69. For general info visit cookiecart.org.

Cookie Cart employs and empowers urban teens by providing them with lasting and meaningful work, and life and leadership skills through experience and training in an urban nonprofit bakery. The bakery was founded in 1988 by the late Sister Jean Thuerauf who years earlier had begun baking cookies with the neighborhood teens and helping them with their homework in her Northside kitchen. The bakery opening was the realization of her dream to provide a safe, secure, creative and engaging space for area teens. In 2010 the organization served 100 teens and now Cookie Cart’s Minneapolis location serves approximately 200 teens each year.