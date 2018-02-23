Two SPCO Music Events @ the Capri  Xpressive Xplorchestra and Chamber Music Concert Strong Sisters

SPCO’s Xpressive Xplorchestra features a concert followed by an instrumental trial zone in the lobby after the performance on March 10 at the Capri.

Be @ the Capri for two exciting St. Paul Chamber Orchestra events this March!

First, join us for Xpressive Xplorchestra at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10. Xplorchestra events are geared especially for children ages 5 to 9 – but all ages will enjoy this wonderful, 50-minute musical journey featuring an ST. Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) ensemble and an instrumental trial zone in the lobby after the performance. Come see and learn about classical music in this delightful, insightful way! It’s a simple, beautiful Saturday morning activity.

Xpressive Xplorchestra is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance to guarantee admission. Reserve free tickets at thecapritheater.org or 612-643-2024. Walk-ups are welcome based on space availability. The Capri is located at 2027 West Broadway.

Second, the SPCO celebrates several remarkable female composers with their program entitled Strong Sisters at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16. At the heart of this program are works by Nadia and Lili Boulanger, two of the best-known women in classical music. The sisters drew upon each other for strength and inspiration, but after Lili’s tragic death at the age of 24, Nadia stopped composing and focused on teaching, becoming one of the most influential composition teachers of the 20th Century. Other composers on the program include Dame Gillian Whitehead, whose piece, No stars, not even clouds, is a reflection on a close friend’s struggle with cancer, and Amy Beach, a renowned composer and pianist who became a national symbol of women’s creative power at the turn of the 18th Century.

Join us for this celebration of Strong Sisters! As a part of SPCO’s mission to make classical music more accessible, free, open seating tickets are available for this concert on a first-come, first-served basis at thecapritheater.org. Tickets may also be purchased for $15 each (guaranteed, general seating admission) at thespco.org or the SPCO box office at 651-291-1144.

This is the eighth year that SPCO has performed a series of chamber concerts at the Capri. The SPCO/Capri partnership has attracted new audiences for both organizations and the series is now an established and treasured asset of the Northside community. More info: thecapritheater.org or thespco.org.