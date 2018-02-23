Northside Housing Fair is back and better than ever — rent, own – find all you need

Don’t miss the Northside Housing Fair on March 24! This year we have added new organizations and resource tables including renewable energy options, local ‘handymen’ and a free Home Stretch Class! The Northside Housing Fair will have all your housing related needs whether you are a renter, homeowner, or aspire to be a homeowner in the near future. The 2018 North Housing Fair will be held on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucy Craft Laney School at 3333 Penn Ave N, near the intersection of Penn and Lowry Avenue. The event is free and offers services and resources to you completely free of charge. Here at the Cleveland Neighborhood Association, we believe that everyone needs and deserves fair and safe housing. The Northside Housing Fair was created to connect neighbors to housing related resources that meet their current needs.

Aspiring homeowners will have lots of resources to choose from like meeting face-to-face with realtors and lenders, and will be able to attend workshops like: Budgeting and Credit, How to Get a Mortgage, How to Find a Lender, and the Benefits of Homeownership. There will also be a free Home Stretch Class offered by Community Action from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. (pre-registration with Cleveland Neighborhood Association is required).

Current homeowners will be connected with resources such as fix-up loans, home energy savings, basic repairs and more. With workshops on do-it-yourself plumbing, basic electrical and more, homeowners of every type will want to come out to this event. From contractors to loan programs, legal to neighborhood resources, everyone will be there!

“This is a great opportunity for me to look into buying a home for my wife and new child,” says Amadeus Cisneros, a Northside resident. Children are welcome and there’ll be activities for youth provided by sponsors such as Minneapolis Community Education and Home Depot.

Renters will have an opportunity to meet with an expert lawyer in housing related issues from Legal Aide. They will also be able to take advantage of workshops: Renters Rights related to Security Deposits, Repairs, Leases and Notice to Vacate. Additionally, several organizations specifically providing resources and advice for those who rent will be tabling at the event, including sponsors like Community Action Partnership of Suburban Hennepin.

All North Minneapolis Neighborhood Associations have been invited and will have tables so that you may meet the staff, learn about what’s happening in your neighborhood, what is available, and how you can get involved. We’ll also have resources from several city departments including Minneapolis Neighborhood and Community Relations, Minneapolis Community Planning and Economic Development, Public Works, Regulatory Services, and Solid Waste and Recycling.

The event is free and open to all, ADA-Accessible, and easily reachable by public transportation by taking the 19 or 32 bus routes. There’s even a free lunch provided by the Camden Lions and Patrick Henry High School’s Asian Culture Club! Those who attend will be entered into a drawing to win a free prize valued at $50! Additional concessions will be available with profits going to local programs.

As a free community event, the Northside Housing Fair leverages community groups and volunteers to make the event a success. If you are interested in volunteering for a couple hours at the event (there’s a free t-shirt in it for you!), visit NorthHousingFair.com or contact 612-588-1155. Media Sponsors KMOJ 89.9 Radio, NorthNews, Twin Cities Radio and KFAI Radio are all ensuring Northsiders know about this great opportunity.

Sponsors and vendors still have a chance to get a table at the event by contacting 612-588-1155 or Kristel@clevelandneighborhood.org or NorthHousingFair.com. Must be registered by March 9 to be on all print promotion included with sponsorship. For a complete list of vendors and sponsors visit our website.

This article was written by Kristel Porter