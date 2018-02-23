Get a low-cost tree

Thanks to overwhelming popularity, the City’s low-cost trees program is now operating by lottery. Northside property owners can enter the lottery any time now through March 9. Lottery entrants will hear back by March 14. About 850 property owners will be able to order a five- to eight-foot tree to plant in their yards. Large species shade trees are $30 each. Fruit trees and smaller species are $40 each. Check the City’s website for info.

Healthy trees look beautiful in our neighborhoods; increase property values; help clean the air we breathe; save on our energy bills with strategic planting; keep the city cooler in the summer; provide homes for wildlife; and help manage stormwater. Larger trees offer all these benefits on a larger scale.

The 16 varieties available this year include large species, flowering trees and several kinds of fruit trees. Any Minneapolis property owner can register in the lottery to order a tree to plant on private Minneapolis property this spring. Comparable trees cost about $125 at a nursery.

Property owners can register for the lottery any time now through March 9. The last people to register will have the same chances as the first. Low-cost trees are available for Minneapolis residents, businesses and nonprofits. Limit one tree per property owner, and trees must be picked up May 19, 20 or 21 at the City of Minneapolis Impound Lot. Volunteers will be on hand to help load each new tree and a complimentary bag of mulch into vehicles.

Enter the lottery at treetrust.org/minneapolis-tree-sale-lottery. In the past 12 years, the City Trees program has provided 14,000 trees for planting on private property. The City Trees program helps meet Minneapolis’ health goal focusing on the well-being of people and the environment. Since 2006, the City of Minneapolis has funded the City Trees program, a low-cost way for folks to help build the city’s tree canopy