Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul presents Step

The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul and the Capri Theater present Amanda Lipitz’s Step, the award-winning documentary about a Baltimore school’s celebrated step dance program and some of its participants. It will be followed by a discussion led by Neda Renee Kellogg, Founding Executive Director of Project DIVA. The screening begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets to First Thursday Films are $5; purchase in advance at mspfilm.org or at the door the night of the show.

Step is the true-life story of a Baltimore girls’ high school step team. These young women learn to laugh, love and thrive – on and off the stage – even when the world seems to work against them. Empowered by their teachers, teammates, counselors, coaches and families, they chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college.

The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, where the members of the step team attend school, is reshaping the futures of its students’ lives by making it their goal to have every member of their senior class accepted to and graduate from college, many of whom will be the first in their family to do so. Deeply insightful and emotionally inspiring, Step embodies the true meaning of sisterhood through a story of courageous young women worth cheering for.

Each First Thursday Films screening at the Capri is followed by a passionate discussion of the movie. For Step we welcome Neda Renee Kellogg, CEO of Successful Connections, LLC and Founding Executive Director of Project DIVA. Project DIVA is a personal development and coaching organization for young Black girls in grades 3-12. Volunteer coaches and mentors provide spaces for these girls to grow into young women by encouraging them to discover who they truly are, without limits.

More info: thecapritheater.org and mspfilm.org. Capri programs are generously supported by the Best Buy Foundation and Target.