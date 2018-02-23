Faster transit is coming to the Route 5 corridor

Metro Transit is planning improvements to the Route 5 bus corridor with the D Line, a rapid bus service. The D Line will substantially replace Route 5, running primarily on Emerson/Fremont and Chicago Avenues.

The proposed D Line rapid bus will bring better amenities, faster service and a more comfortable ride: faster, more frequent service; pre-boarding fare payment for faster stops; neighborhood-scale stations with amenities; enhanced security; and larger and specialized vehicles.

The D Line project is currently in the station planning phase. Pending full project funding, D Line stations would be constructed in 2020 and 2021.

Metro Transit is currently seeking feedback on proposed D Line station locations. The draft D Line Station Plan was released in mid-February and they are seeking comments through March 6. This a major opportunity for you to help inform final station location recommendations.

There are several ways to comment on the plan. Review the plan and comment online at metrotransit.org/d-line-project; email comments to DLine@metrotransit.org; call customer relations at 612-333-3333; or attend an open house to learn more, talk with project staff, and provide comments on Saturday, March 3, 2-4 p.m. at the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, 2900 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center.

Metro Transit will report back to the community with revisions in a recommended plan this spring, and bring a final plan to the Metropolitan Council for approval this summer. The Metropolitan Council will consider a final Station Plan for approval in summer 2018. Stations and other improvements will be designed in 2018-19. Construction should begin in 2020 or 2021, pending full project funding.

To stay in touch with project updates, you can sign up for the D Line newsletter and at the project website at metrotransit.org/d-line-project. They have developed a short video to share with neighborhood groups and the public to provide information on the D Line, the planning process, and how to comment on the draft D Line Station Plan.