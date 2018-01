Homeowners who’ve recently remodeled, or who have homes well-preserved in their architectural eras, the Minneapolis & Saint Paul Home Tour is looking for you. The tour’s mission is to show what can be done with existing city housing stock, and give ideas for neighborhood-sensitive expansion and new building.

Look foward to a self-guided tour weekend April 28-29. Organizers are recruiting host homes now. For info call Margo Ashmore at 612-867-4874 or submit a nomination through MSPHomeTour.com.