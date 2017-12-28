Northside Greenway gets award

Our Streets Minneapolis held their first Streets Awards ceremony at the Midtown Global Market on December 10 recognizing some of the people and projects making a difference in our city for 2017. The organization chose the Northside Temporary Greenway as their Street Pilot Project of the Year.

The temporary greenway was on Irving Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood this past year. While the greenway had support and opposition, Folwell Chair Miller asked that the organization send two representatives to the ceremony – one that was supportive of the project and one that was impartial or had concerns – to represent the fullness and complexity of the neighborhood and their interaction with the greenway.