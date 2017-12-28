North Market is open!

The new North Market, at 4414 Humboldt, held their grand opening on December 13 and folks can now get great deals on delicious, quality food in our Camden Community. The nonprofit Pillsbury United Communities, owner of North Market, is putting nutritious food and wellness resources within reach of all North Minneapolis families—a plan designed to change how residents shop, cook, eat and feel. And look forward to cooking classes and demonstrations, health and fitness classes, and fun events for the whole family! This is your full-service community grocery store, open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.