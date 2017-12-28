Holiday on 44th – a Camden Holiday tradition!

It didn’t take snow to transform the Camden Community into a winter wonderland on December 1! The 20th annual Holiday on 44th ushered in the holiday season with all the charm of a small-town celebration and had something for everyone. Horse-drawn wagons carried friends and family along 44th Avenue to the event’s many activities, including a variety of music and performances, new food vendors, and build-your-own gingerbread house and bird-feeder crafts. Of course, everyone’s favorite roasted chestnuts and marshmallow treats were ready and waiting. The hot air balloon lighting up the balmy night sky at Loring field was one of the evening’s greatest highlights.

Our 20th anniversary event was one for the record books with the turnout, number of available events, and spectacular weather. What will 2018 bring for Holiday on 44th? You will just have to join us on Friday, December 7, 2018 to find out.

This article was written by Monica Klanderud. Photo by King Elder.