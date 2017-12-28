Big man with a big heart

Crime Prevention Specialist Rick Maas passed away November 9 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Renee Allen and loving family. Memorial Services for Rick were held on November 21 at First Memorial Chapel in Brooklyn Center. Rick Maas started with the Minneapolis Police Department as a Juvenile Diversion Specialist on June 15, 1992. During his tenure with the MPD, Rick served in the Community Services Bureau, 2nd Precinct, Juvenile Outreach and Diversion and the 4th Precinct. Prior to joining the MPD, Rick was a Truancy Worker for the Minneapolis Public Schools. His passion was mentoring and guiding juveniles to a better path. Rick’s dedication and friendship will be greatly missed by his MPD family.