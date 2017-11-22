Promote your neighborhood and remodeling on the Home Tour

The Minneapolis & Saint Paul Home Tour, April 28-29, 2018, is accepting nominations at MSPHomeTour.com, click on “submit a home” for the option to apply online or download an application.

For 11 hours, homeowners and contractors open their doors for the Home Tour to share ideas with other home enthusiasts, based on their remodeling experience. Visitors are particularly interested in period-accurate restoration/adaptations and expansions sensitive to the surroundings. Being on the tour gives homeowners great feedback as well as the incentive to finish those last few projects.

If you or someone you know needs info contact coordinator Margo Ashmore at mfashmore@aol.com or 612-867-4874. Selections are made in January-February.