Don’t miss Holiday on 44th on December 1!

On the first Friday evening of December, the Camden Community comes together in a truly magical way. Holiday on 44th – An Old-Fashioned Camden Celebration is celebrating 20 years and we want you to be a part of it! Please join us for a fun-filled evening of winter activities to kick off the holidays.

Holiday on 44th is a wonderful neighborhood festival designed to bring the community together with a variety of fun events including fan favorites: horse-drawn wagons, roasted chestnuts and marshmallows, and an artisan craft fair. Over the years, the celebration has expanded to include family-friendly artists and entertainment that showcase the talents and cultures that make us unique. We are excited by this year’s offerings: enjoy the Stone Arch Jazz Band at Patrick Henry, and Siama’s Congolese Music and the Minnesota Zoo’s Zoomobile at Loring. Hands-on crafts are available again with bird feeder building and cookie decorating at Faith Baptist Church, and gingerbread house building at Patrick Henry.

New in 2017 are food trucks at 44th and Penn Avenues. Grab some good eats while watching the fire jugglers and catch a wagon ride west to Loring field for our 20th anniversary surprise – a hot air balloon to help light up this magical night!

Holiday on 44th has become Camden Community tradition for children of all ages. With the perfect mix of sentimental holiday favorites and fresh, new entertainment, we hope you will come out and enjoy all that makes this event special!

This article was written by Monica Klanderud