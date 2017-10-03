New online system makes it easier to find City Council info

The City’s new system for looking up City Council records and videos is now online. The legislative information management system (LIMS) is available at lims.minneapolismn.gov.

With LIMS, you can: Get the agenda for upcoming City Council and committee meetings; look up past and future City Council agenda items and supporting documents; track individual agenda items from council introduction through final action; see how council members voted; and find and watch video of City Council and committee proceedings.

LIMS archives data from all City Council proceedings going back to January 3, 2017. Data from previous years is available at minneapolismn.gov/meetings/all.